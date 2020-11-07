Comments
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
If you liked Friday, you’re going to love this weekend! Despite it being early November, it’ll be feeling more like late September with temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.
After some patchy fog in isolated spots early on, Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and temps once again in the low 70s. We then repeat that for Sunday with high pressure remaining in control.
The great weather continues Monday… and even into Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase, but our next chance of rain should hold off until late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Enjoy the sunny weekend!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges Protesters To Call Out Agitators, Says Officers Using ‘Kettling’ Tactic Is Not Acceptable
- Murder Charge Brought Against On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Of Orange County Woman Presumed Dead After Disappearance In 2019
- New Jersey Business Owners Bracing For Tightened Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Climb Statewide
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.