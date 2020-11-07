ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

If you liked Friday, you’re going to love this weekend! Despite it being early November, it’ll be feeling more like late September with temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.

After some patchy fog in isolated spots early on, Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and temps once again in the low 70s. We then repeat that for Sunday with high pressure remaining in control.

The great weather continues Monday… and even into Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase, but our next chance of rain should hold off until late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunny weekend!

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply