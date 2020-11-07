NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another night of post-election protests in New York City.

Hundreds of people marched in Manhattan Thursday night.

Some clashed with police, resulting in nearly 20 arrests, but authorities believe outside agitators again played a role in turning the demonstrations violent.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, a sanitation crew spent their Friday morning, cleaning up the mess at Union Square park left behind from another night of chaos.

Dozens of officers tried controlling crowds of hundreds during a few different protests downtown Thursday night. In total, 19 people were arrested.

Tonight, while performing their duties near Bond St & Broadway in Manhattan, an officer was pushed to the ground & had this chain pressed against his throat. The suspect was apprehended & will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon & attempted strangulation. pic.twitter.com/QuWAosMAAP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 6, 2020

One cop was pushed to the ground and a chain was pressed against his throat. The suspect was charged with assault, among other things.

New Yorkers are not happy with the violence.

“Police are in a tough position in that, they need to protect population but also themselves,” said Matias Racchia.

“We have had enough. We went through a lot during this period and now it’s time to come together,” another person said.

One West Harlem man says he used to go to rallies before they turned dangerous.

“Those ones that are not following rules and regulations, they need to be stopped,” said Sammy Garcia. “The ones that are peacefully protesting, those are the ones we have to look at and stand for.”

It’s the second night in a row demonstrations turned ugly. Police believe outside agitators continue to hijack peaceful demonstrations to wreak havoc.

These weapons, confiscated at protests tonight, put others at risk. Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated. We are currently working to de-escalate the situation. Anyone caught with a weapon will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/GiCDv74ncT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

Wednesday night nearly 60 people were arrested. A taser, hammer, knives and fireworks were recovered from the area.

“We saw people with intent on disrupting peaceful protesters intent on destruction. The small number of individuals had no regard for safety of peaceful protesters,” said NYPD Chief Of Patrol Juanita Holmes.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

The Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says a handful of radicals are strategically infiltrating protests with tactics from around the globe.

“We’ve seen is written material that was prepared, including charts delineating different roles that were made by protesters as far away as Hong Kong,” Miller said.

According to the NYPD, no officers were seriously injured.

The NYPD released mugshots of five people arrested Wednesday for violent crimes, including assaulting an officer.

Last night, these individuals were arrested at protests in Manhattan for various crimes, including assaulting police officers & weapons possession. If you have any info related to these individuals, or others regarding violence at protests, please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/w0ytPs1Opr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

When it comes to looting, there were no reports Thursday night or Wednesday.

