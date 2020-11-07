NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens neighborhood came together Saturday to honor an NYPD officer.
He was off-duty when he took down a gunman in a convenience store shooting.
Police officer Jason Maharaj was recognized by multiple community organizations in Ozone Park.
Back on Oct. 26, Maharaj was inside the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar Store on Crossbay Boulevard.
He confronted a man who police say had just shot an employee.
MORE: Surveillance Video Shows ‘Nothing Short Of Heroic’ Actions Of Off-Duty NYPD Officer Maharaj, Who Intervened In Fatal Queens Shooting
“It was crazy, scary. It was like a split-second decision, what I had to do,” Maharaj said.
Maharaj apprehended the suspect before more officers could arrive and make an arrest.
The employee, 26-year-old Mohmediyan Tarwala, was killed.
The suspect, 63-year-old Steven Cohen, faces charges for murder and possessing a weapon.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Cheering, Celebrations Erupt In Streets Of New York After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency
- Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges Protesters To Call Out Agitators, Says Officers Using ‘Kettling’ Tactic Is Not Acceptable
- Commanding Officer Of NYPD Office Of Equal Employment Opportunity Accused Of Posting Racist, Anti-Semitic Comments Online
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.