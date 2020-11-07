ELECTION 2020CBS News Projects Joe Biden Elected President
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, Ozone Park, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens neighborhood came together Saturday to honor an NYPD officer.

He was off-duty when he took down a gunman in a convenience store shooting.

Police officer Jason Maharaj was recognized by multiple community organizations in Ozone Park.

(credit: Twitter/@NYPDShea)

Back on Oct. 26, Maharaj was inside the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar Store on Crossbay Boulevard.

He confronted a man who police say had just shot an employee.

MORE: Surveillance Video Shows ‘Nothing Short Of Heroic’ Actions Of Off-Duty NYPD Officer Maharaj, Who Intervened In Fatal Queens Shooting

“It was crazy, scary. It was like a split-second decision, what I had to do,” Maharaj said.

Maharaj apprehended the suspect before more officers could arrive and make an arrest.

The employee, 26-year-old Mohmediyan Tarwala, was killed.

The suspect, 63-year-old Steven Cohen, faces charges for murder and possessing a weapon.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply