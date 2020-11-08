NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man accused of entering an elderly woman’s Bronx apartment and robbing her.

It happened near Beck Street and Longwood Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to police.

The suspect allegedly got into the the 89-year-old woman’s ground-floor apartment through the back door, which was apparently unlocked, police said.

When the suspect encountered the woman in her bedroom, he grabbed her arm, threw her on the bed and demanded money, police said. The victim gave him her purse, which had $100 inside, police added.

The NYPD released this surveillance video of the suspect:

The suspect fled through the back door. The woman suffered pain and bruising, but refused medical attention.

Police believe the suspect is in his 50s and approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

