By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re off to a crisp start across the region under clear skies. Expect sunshine to prevail once again with unseasonably warm as temps once again will reach the low/mid 70s.
Tomorrow will be another very nice day with mostly sunny skies… but it won’t be quite as warm with temps “only” topping out around 70.
Things start to change a bit Tuesday with some more clouds and a slight risk for late-day drizzle… but overall another nice day with temps in the upper 60s! Wednesday looks to be the best bet for rain as a frontal system moves through… until then, enjoy the sunshine!
