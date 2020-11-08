ELECTION 2020CBS News Projects Joe Biden Elected President
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re off to a crisp start across the region under clear skies. Expect sunshine to prevail once again with unseasonably warm as temps once again will reach the low/mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be another very nice day with mostly sunny skies… but it won’t be quite as warm with temps “only” topping out around 70.

Things start to change a bit Tuesday with some more clouds and a slight risk for late-day drizzle… but overall another nice day with temps in the upper 60s! Wednesday looks to be the best bet for rain as a frontal system moves through… until then, enjoy the sunshine!

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply