NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cheers erupted across New York City moments after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election.

CBS News and other media outlets made the projection around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, saying he was projected to win Pennsylvania, giving him enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Moments later, cheers could be heard across various parts of New York City.

Cheers from windows in New York City as Joe Biden has been projected President-Elect of the United States. The current electoral vote count is Biden 273 and Trump 213. @cbsnewyork #CBSN pic.twitter.com/LMC8i635PJ — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) November 7, 2020

One of the biggest celebrations took place in Times Square, where thousands of New Yorkers flocked to celebrate.

Around 2:45 p.m., the NYPD issued a travel advisory, urging people to avoid the area due to the large crowds.

Due to large crowds, avoid the area of Times Square. Please consider an alternate route of travel. pic.twitter.com/5amfRby475 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 7, 2020

From air horns to cars honking and people screaming, it was clear there was no shortage of celebration in Times Square throughout the day.

“Waiting for this decision has been stressful, but it’s worth it in the end,” said Cory Scott, of Williamsburg.

“Why was it important for you to be out here?” CBS2’s Cory James asked one woman.

“Because we fought so long for it,” she said.

“I’m so happy. God! Happy,” another woman said.

Months of a heated, contentious presidential race and days of waiting to learn the winner brought out thousands of New Yorkers to the Crossroads of the World

#bidenharis2020 Celebrations starting in #NYC streets as people learn @JoeBiden is now president elect after days of counting and defeating @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4x9IJPanRP — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 7, 2020

Some even traveled far to be there, like Shanty Maldonado, from Miami. She was taking in a moment she say her family has never experienced in their politically red state.

“Coming from south Florida, this is completely not what we see back at home,” Maldonado said. “I’m here and I’m emotional. This is unreal.”

Was walking to get coffee when all of a sudden I heard cheering, horns honking and banging on pots and pans. Ran back up to take this… NYC pic.twitter.com/u4qzrRkASc — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) November 7, 2020

Yacira Jardiaa, of Manhattan, echoed that, adding the sight of unity touches her heart.

“To see it coming back and to see so many people here from all walks of life is exactly what America needs and inclusion that we had,” she said.

More reaction in New York City @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/wf2vx9WAUT — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 7, 2020

But the excitement was not shared throughout the Tri-State Area.

In Bedminster, New Jersey, President Donald Trump’s supporters lined the street near Route 206, showcasing their support for him.

Ricky Richard is among those who believe the president was robbed of a second term.

“We feel cheated,” he said. “I don’t think sleepy Joe is qualified to be a president, in all honesty. I don’t even think he should have been a candidate.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, is holding on to hope.

“I don’t think it’s 100% over yet,” he said. “While they are calling it now, I think there’s going to be a lot of legal battles, there’s going to be recounts.”

But for now, Biden fans are not worried about that and feel today is a victory for everyone in America.

“The nonsense is over. The nightmare has ended. Thank you, America, thank you. For all of our children, thank you,” Aleta Lafargue, of Hell’s Kitchen, said.

Hundreds of NYPD officers have been monitoring the crowds and traffic across the city. The NYPD says celebrations have been peaceful so far.

