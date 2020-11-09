NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two newborn baby boys were found dead in the Bronx on Monday.

It was a tragic and hectic scene in the Claremont section of the borough. CBS2’s Ali Bauman has learned police are speaking to multiple people at the scene, trying to piece together how the babies died and who their parents are.

Sources told CBS2 the building’s superintendent found the babies wrapped in brown paper outside behind the building.

Emergency responders were then called at around 2 p.m. to an apartment building on College Avenue and East 171st Street. When they arrived police found the two newborn boys unconscious and abandoned in an outdoor common area in the back of the building, which is just beside Claremont Park.

An ambulance took them to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“This is very, very early on in our investigation. We’re asking the public for help. If you can, if you know something, can you please call 1-800 577-TIPS with any information you have. It would really help the investigation here,” an NYPD spokesman said.

Police said it’s unclear if the babies are related. Officers were canvassing the area for surveillance video to see if they can identify the two boys and find out what exactly happened to them.

