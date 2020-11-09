NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A chain-reaction crash involving as many as 11 vehicles snarled the morning commute in Queens.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway approaching the Van Wyck Expressway.

Chopper 2 was overhead and reported heavy delays in the area of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Seven of the vehicles appeared to be stopped in one location, and four others were farther down the road.

Officials said three people were taken to Jamaica Hospital, and three others were treated on the scene.

