PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire tore through three homes overnight in Passaic, New Jersey.
Two of the homes were a total loss.
The fire started around 4 a.m. at a home on Jackson Street and then spread to the nearby properties.
So far, there’s no word on any injuries or how the fire started.
