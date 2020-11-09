CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fire tore through three homes overnight in Passaic, New Jersey.

Two of the homes were a total loss.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at a home on Jackson Street and then spread to the nearby properties.

So far, there’s no word on any injuries or how the fire started.

