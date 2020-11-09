NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is sounding the alarm about soaring infection rates. He says city residents can make a last-ditch effort to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

Construction workers were putting the finishing touches on a new rapid testing site at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal on Monday as infection rates continued to rise throughout the city, especially on Staten Island and in the Bronx. The mayor warned that the city is on the precipice of a second wave of infection, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

“We can stop a second wave if we act immediately, but we have one last chance,” de Blasio said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The mayor said Tuesday will be a day of action citywide, but especially on Staten Island, where the 10307 zip code in Tottenville now has a 6.47% positivity rate, and 11418 in Richmond Hill, where it has hit 4.43%.

MORE: Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb

There are also several zip codes in the Bronx with positivity rates ranging from 3.56% to 4.08%. They include 10451 in Melrose, 10457 Belmont/Tremont, 10454 Mott Haven, and 10452 Concourse/Highbridge.

De Blasio said that indoor dining might have to be reevaluated and that there was the possibility of the reimposition of restrictions.

“It means, unfortunately, could mean even having to shut down parts of our economy again, which would be horrible for the city, horrible for the livelihoods of people. It could mean having to shut down schools,” the mayor said.

MORE: Cuomo: Thanksgiving Travelers To New York Will Have To Have Proof Of Negative COVID Test

And with Thanksgiving just weeks away, officials are asking residents not to travel and to avoid large gatherings.

“I want to be clear: the holidays this year cannot look like years’ past. Many of the things that make the holidays so special also carry the most risk,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New Yorkers told Kramer they are worried about a second wave.

“I would hate to have things turned back to shutting down. It’s depressing when you have to stay in,” Bronx resident Fannie Olivera said.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to realize coronavirus still is a very big problem,” Juan Snipes added.

“We have to be very careful in New York,” said Neubrey Bannister of Staten Island.

Citywide celebrations are already being cut back. The Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual. So will the New Year’s Eve ball drop. A City Hall spokesman said talks are ongoing about how to handle the Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.