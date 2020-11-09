Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce that bars and restaurants must halt indoor dining from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting this week, The Associated Press reports.
The expected announcement comes as COVID rates are rising across the Tri-State Area.
Murphy is expected to make the announcement during his 1p.m. coronavirus briefing.
