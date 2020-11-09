CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce that bars and restaurants must halt indoor dining from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting this week, The Associated Press reports.

The expected announcement comes as COVID rates are rising across the Tri-State Area.

MORE: New Jersey Business Owners Bracing For Tightened Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Climb Statewide

Murphy is expected to make the announcement during his 1p.m. coronavirus briefing.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply