Comments
We’ve got another beautiful day in store with lots of sunshine and temperatures running 15-20 degrees above normal. Near record highs are expected at LaGuardia, Newark, Bridgeport and even Central Park.
Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with upper 50s in the city and 40s across some of our suburbs. Fog is expected to develop around the area, some of which may be locally dense.
Tomorrow we’ll see partly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures in place. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Our dry stretch likely ends on Wednesday with showers filling in, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.