NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is starting off the week with a grim outlook when it comes to coronavirus cases.

The state is seeing almost the same number of infections as back in June, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

The governor said he believes scientists and Republican leaders will now speak up about how serious the pandemic is with a new president and White House administration.

Cuomo announced Sunday there were 18 fatalities the day before and the statewide positivity rate was 2.3%. According to state data, that’s the highest it has been since June 1, when the positivity rate was 2.5%.

“We’re coming up to the worst two months I think that we may have seen vis-a-vis COVID,” the governor said.

Cuomo told ABC’s “This Week” that President-elect Joe Biden will have a different approach to COVID than President Donald Trump, who he said had the philosophy of denying the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the Biden administration doesn’t take office until January 20,” said Cuomo. “But I think you’ll see a different tone now. I think you’ll even see some governors start to take a different tone now that Mr. Trump is out of office. I think the political pressure of denying COVID is gone, I think you’ll see scientists speak with an unmuzzled voice now.”

In New Jersey, the seven-day rolling average is 4.86%, according to John Hopkins. The latest numbers n Connecticut show the rate is 3.6%.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Cuomo said Friday there will be increased local enforcement, as well as the National Guard at New York airports to see if travelers have proof of negative COVID tests.

Health officials also warn against large gatherings for Thanksgiving and urge everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

