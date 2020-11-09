Comments
ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break in Elizabeth, N.J. sent brown water running through nearby streets Monday morning.
City officials said a 10″ water main gave way near Spofford Avenue and Edgar Road.
Firefighters shut down streets in the area and were checking buildings for water pressure.
The Liberty water company is working to fix the break.
