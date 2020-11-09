NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is breaking barriers and inspiring many people, especially of the younger generation, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.

Harris will become the first woman, first Black and first South Asian Vice President.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in a speech after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the White House.

“She’s done this and that means that we can do this, too,” said Sophia Anikewich, a 6th grader at The Ursuline School in New Rochelle.

Sophia is one of many students – aspiring lawyers, writers and doctors – who said they now see endless possibilities.

“I think that this pushed me more towards any goal that I had in life, because I know that everything is now achievable,” said Anaya Balkcom, a junior at the school.

“Sets a new precedence in leadership positions for young girls to aspire to,” said Genevieve Galluccio, a senior.

This generation is looking to Harris, who honored the women who came before her in the speech Saturday by wearing suffragette white.

“I stand on their shoulders,” Harris said.

“The future builds on the past. Without these breakthroughs, you’re not gonna see more change,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers.

Walsh said Harris reaching the second highest office in the country is more than just symbolic.

“It means that at that powerful table, where decisions are being made, there is somebody who sees the world through a gendered lens, and through a lens of race, and that will have an impact on policy,” Walsh said.

“I think that no matter which side of the aisle that you align with, it’s impossible to deny how absolutely incredible this accomplishment was for all women across the board,” said Hailey Dorsainvil, a senior at Ursuline.

It’s “herstory” in the making.

