NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man is now facing federal charges, accused of threatening to kill protesters, politicians and members of law enforcement.
Prosecutors say 54-year-old Brian Maiorana, a registered sex offender, made a series of violent threats on social media.
His alleged targets included Sen. Chuck Schumer and those celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory.
According to police, a search of Maiorana’s home turned up a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition.
He’s being held without bail.
