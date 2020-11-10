CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Authorities Say Brian Maiorana Is A Registered Sex Offender, Had Semi-Automatic Weapon In Home
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man is now facing federal charges, accused of threatening to kill protesters, politicians and members of law enforcement.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Brian Maiorana, a registered sex offender, made a series of violent threats on social media.

His alleged targets included Sen. Chuck Schumer and those celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory.

According to police, a search of Maiorana’s home turned up a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition.

He’s being held without bail.

