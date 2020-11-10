CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic video shows an armed robbery in progress at a deli in Brooklyn.

It happened late October on Blake Avenue in East New York.

Police said two men entered the store, pulled a gun, then demanded money and property.

Store clerks handed over about $750 in cash, along with a cellphone, before the suspects fled.

Police hope someone can identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

