NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic video shows an armed robbery in progress at a deli in Brooklyn.
It happened late October on Blake Avenue in East New York.
Police said two men entered the store, pulled a gun, then demanded money and property.
🚨WANTED🚨for ROBBERY on 10/22/20 @ 8:30 PM inside of 1293 Blake ave. @NYPD75Pct #Brooklyn👓Seen these people? Know who they are?☎️Call us 1-800-577-TIPS It is ANONYMOUS you can receive a REWARD of up to $2500! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @BrooklynDA @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/Gy71ZNPRuk
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 10, 2020
Store clerks handed over about $750 in cash, along with a cellphone, before the suspects fled.
Police hope someone can identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
