Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are on the rise in Connecticut.
According to the latest numbers, there are nearly 83,000 reported cases statewide, up more than 1,500 since Monday.
RELATED STORY: Connecticut Rolls Back Reopening Following Increase In COVID Cases
The positivity rate is now 6.74%.
Gov. Ned Lamont says there were nine new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Family: Upstate Woman Missing A Week After Going Bowling In Queens
- Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb
- Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Drug Gets Emergency Use Authorization From FDA
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.