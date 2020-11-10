CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork)COVID cases are on the rise in Connecticut.

According to the latest numbers, there are nearly 83,000 reported cases statewide, up more than 1,500 since Monday.

The positivity rate is now 6.74%.

Gov. Ned Lamont says there were nine new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday.

