HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new coronavirus restrictions Monday after the state’s infection rates reached levels not seen since the spring.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, businesses that have been struggling to stay open during the pandemic worry the new rules could be a set back.

The Millburn Standard is new in town but quickly became a hot spot. It was packed Monday night, while obeying regulations — just enough to get by.

A second wave is here. This is our reality. We must redouble our efforts and recommit to the practices that have gotten us this far – social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing our masks. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 9, 2020

“We need 50%, 100%. The sooner the better,” worker Ryan Harris told CBS2. “It’s hard, it’s an every day struggle… It’s going to get rough with December, January and February coming.”

Starting Thursday, indoor dining across New Jersey must end at 10 p.m. each night, and there will be no sitting at the bar.

Health officials say having drinks and close conversations are spreading the virus.

Watch: Gov. Phil Murphy’s Outlines New COVID Restrictions

The state is recording an average 2,381 infections a day — levels that haven’t been seen since the spring lockdown.

“No one up here wants to take the type of broad and all encompassing actions like those we had to take in March. We are acting with more precision-based actions on what we are seeing on the ground,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said COVID doesn’t watch the clock and he wonders if the curfew will make things worse.

“It seems to me that if you put restrictions or curfews on restaurants, you’re only going to be pushing more people into small gatherings in the home area, which is a big spreader,” he said.

New restrictions on youth sports also start Thursday. All indoor interstate competition, up to and including high school, will be banned.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Meanwhile, New York City is trying desperately to prevent a second wave, specifically on Staten Island, where the infection rate is soaring.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he may have to reconsider indoor dining regulations across the city.

“Clearly, we could get to the point, and the state makes the ultimate decision,” he said. “There might be some targeted changes, depending on what we’re seeing neighborhood by neighborhood.”

Health officials discourage even small indoor gatherings until a vaccine is released, but will people trust it? The public jury is still out.

“I don’t know if I’d feel that comfortable being one of the first people to take it,” one New Jersey diner told CBS2.

“I’m really hopeful. I would love to be able to take it. Hopefully that will be the answer,” another person added.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.