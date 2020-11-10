Comments
MONTVALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday after a two-state police pursuit over a stolen car.
The chase started in New Jersey, going up the Palisades Parkway to Route 59 in Spring Valley, New York.
At one point, the car ended up at Nanuet Middle School in Nanuet, New York. The school was briefly put on lockdown, but only administrators were in the building.
The pursuit ended back in New Jersey in Montvale.
There’s no word on any injuries.
Police have not released the names of the suspects or said what charges they may face.
