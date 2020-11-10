CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect low clouds/fog around parts of the area this morning with skies becoming mostly sunny later this morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will be running slightly cooler than yesterday, but a few record highs will still be in jeopardy, including Central Park’s.

We’ll see increasing clouds along with some fog tonight and just a slight chance of a little light rain or drizzle towards dawn. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s across our suburbs.

Some light rain or drizzle can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning into the midday hours, but more organized rain will move in during the afternoon/evening. Highs will be near 70.

Rain will linger into at least part of Thursday. It will be a little cooler with highs only in the low 60s.

