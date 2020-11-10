CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Long lines were reported Tuesday at some coronavirus testing sites in New York City.

One line formed outside the City MD on West 88th Street on the Upper West Side.

Patients reported a three-hour wait and people lined up around the block.

This comes as the city’s COVID cases keep rising.

