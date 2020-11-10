Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Long lines were reported Tuesday at some coronavirus testing sites in New York City.
One line formed outside the City MD on West 88th Street on the Upper West Side.
3 hour wait at the UWS CITYMD. Never seen it like this and I walk by here every day. I assume these people are all getting COVID tests… #newyorkcity @CBSNewYork #covid #coronavirus #secondwave pic.twitter.com/xERNwS9jz6
— Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) November 10, 2020
Patients reported a three-hour wait and people lined up around the block.
This comes as the city’s COVID cases keep rising.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Election 2020: Thousands Of Absentee Ballots Just Starting To Be Counted Could Decide Close Races Across New York
- Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb
- Sources: Bodies Of 2 Babies Found Wrapped In Paper Behind Bronx Building
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot .by follow detailsHere═❥❥ Read More