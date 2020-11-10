Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re thinking about what to do this year for Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control urges caution.
Small gatherings of family and friends are recommended.
You might even consider hosting a virtual celebration, especially for people who are at higher risk.
RELATED STORY: NYC Officials Urge People Not To Travel For Thanksgiving As De Blasio Says City Is Seeing Worrisome COVID Increase
Also, keep ventilation in mind.
Experts say small enclosed spaces that lack outside air put people more in danger of contracting COVID.
The longer you’re inside, the risk increases.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Family: Upstate Woman Missing A Week After Going Bowling In Queens
- Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb
- Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Drug Gets Emergency Use Authorization From FDA
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.