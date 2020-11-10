CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re planning to fly this Thanksgiving, the TSA is offering a few tips.

First, remember to mask up and social distance while you’re in security checkpoint lines and walking through airport terminals.

Second, put food in plastic bags. Cakes and pies can go in a carry-on, but cranberry sauce and gravy should be in checked bags.

TSA also suggests “pre-check” to expedite screening and reduce touch points.

Click here for tips and holiday travel information.

