Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re planning to fly this Thanksgiving, the TSA is offering a few tips.
First, remember to mask up and social distance while you’re in security checkpoint lines and walking through airport terminals.
Let’s #StayHealthyStaySecure! TSA recommends arriving early, social distancing and wearing a mask. For more info about the TSA response to COVID-19 and adjustments made at security screening checkpoints, please visit https://t.co/MW5q4Qa6Em pic.twitter.com/deoEwDtpFP
— TSA (@TSA) November 9, 2020
Second, put food in plastic bags. Cakes and pies can go in a carry-on, but cranberry sauce and gravy should be in checked bags.
TSA also suggests “pre-check” to expedite screening and reduce touch points.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Election 2020: Thousands Of Absentee Ballots Just Starting To Be Counted Could Decide Close Races Across New York
- Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb
- Sources: Bodies Of 2 Babies Found Wrapped In Paper Behind Bronx Building