WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County homeowners could see a property tax cut in 2021.
County Executive George Latimer unveiled his $2 billion budget proposal Tuesday.
It calls for a $1 million cut in county property taxes for the second year in a row.
It also reduces spending by $16 million without service cuts or layoffs.
Latimer says Westchester has a budget surplus after federal COVID funding covered some expenses.
“There’s all kinds of stress over the pandemic itself. There are people who are unemployed or people whose businesses are not doing well. We are trying to provide services to those businesses to help them stabilize, and we’re trying to provide a property tax cut to give you at least a little bit of extra advantage,” Latimer said.
He says a homeowner who pays $20,000 a year in property taxes could possibly save $150 if county lawmakers approve the plan.
