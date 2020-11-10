Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a consumer alert for a popular brand of travel mugs.
Yeti is recalling nearly 250,000 mugs because customers could end up getting burned.
The recall involves the Rambler 20-ounce travel mug with a strong-hold lid.
Yeti says the magnetic lid can pop off and hot liquid can spill out.
There have been two reports of that happening, but no injuries.
Yeti says customers should stop using the mugs and return the lids for a full refund.
For more information, visit cpsc.gov/Recalls.
