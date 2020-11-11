WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A memorial honoring veterans was held in Rockland County on Wednesday for Veterans Day.
The Buffalo Soldiers of Rockland County laid a wreath at Mount Moor Historical Cemetery in West Nyack.
It’s the final resting place for dozens of African-American veterans, including several Buffalo Soldiers.
The name was given to members of African-American cavalry regiments of the U.S. Army, who served in the mid- to late 1800s.
“There’s a beautiful story of a community that’s continued to support it over the years. So one of the people we mentioned today, Hezekiah Easter, he was the first African-American in the Rockland County Legislature. He made sure that when growth came to Rockland County, it didn’t disturb the men who are resting here, who fought for our country,” said Bill Batson, vice president of the Mount Moor Historical Society.
The Mount Moor Cemetery is listed on the National Park Service’s register of historic places.
