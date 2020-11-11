CORONAVIRUSGov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Restrictions As COVID Cases Rise
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — One week into its reopening rollback, Connecticut is still seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

The state reported more than 1,700 new cases Wednesday.

The positivity rate is at 4.76%. It’s been well above 3% all month.

The state also reported nine more deaths.

Under the rollback restrictions, restaurants must revert back to 50% capacity restrictions. They were previously at 75%.

The state is also urging its residents to stay home every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless absolutely necessary.

