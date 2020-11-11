CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cranbury, Local TV, Middlesex County, New Jersey

CRANBURY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in New Jersey.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said three vehicles collided shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Route 130 North and South River Road in Cranbury.

Two people were killed and four others were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the victims’ names have not been released.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply