CRANBURY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in New Jersey.
The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said three vehicles collided shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Route 130 North and South River Road in Cranbury.
Two people were killed and four others were injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the victims’ names have not been released.
