NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered with a larger-than-life tribute.

A three-story mural celebrating the life of Ginsburg is going up in the East Village.

An artist who goes by Elle is painting a three-story mural of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the East Village. (Credit: CBS2)

The artist, who goes by Elle, says it’s an honor to paint the portrait of the New York native.

The trailblazing justice died of pancreatic cancer in September. She was 87 years old.

You can see the mural on East 11th Street and First Avenue.

