TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is now quarantining at home after being exposed to the coronavirus.
Grewal took a COVID test after coming in contact with a staff member on Monday who tested positive.
A rapid COVID-19 test came back positive for Grewal, but a follow-up test returned a negative result.
Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet Wednesday that he was keeping Grewal in his prayers.
Murphy communications director Mahen Gunaratna said the governor hadn’t been in contact with Grewal.
