CORONAVIRUSGov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Restrictions As COVID Cases Rise
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Gurbir Grewal, Local TV, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is now quarantining at home after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Grewal took a COVID test after coming in contact with a staff member on Monday who tested positive.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

A rapid COVID-19 test came back positive for Grewal, but a follow-up test returned a negative result.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet Wednesday that he was keeping Grewal in his prayers.

Murphy communications director Mahen Gunaratna said the governor hadn’t been in contact with Grewal.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply