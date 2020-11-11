NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of exposing himself to women in Manhattan.

The first incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 near Saint Mark’s Place and Third Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the 25-year-old victim, exposed his genitals and grabbed her crotch over her clothing.

The man took off heading south on Third Avenue.

Police said three days later, he targeted another woman near Sixth Avenue and West 16th Street.

In this incident, he allegedly exposed himself and grabbed her buttocks.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

