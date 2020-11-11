Outside of any drizzle or sprinkles, it will stay pretty quiet through the first half of the afternoon; it’s mainly after 4/5 PM when the showers/rain fill in. As far as temperatures go, it will be our last mild day with highs in the low 70s; a few records are in jeopardy once again.

Periods of rain are expected tonight with pockets of heavy rain at times, especially south of the city. Temps will fall to around 60 by daybreak.

We’ll find ourselves on the back edge of the rain/showers tomorrow. That said, it looks like rain is more likely in the morning with a lingering chance of showers into the afternoon, especially south and east. As far as temperatures go, they’ll actually fall off through the day… just the 50s.

Another disturbance will keep a chance of showers/rain in the forecast on Friday. It will be cool again with highs in the mid 50s