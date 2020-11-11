By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’ve had a damp and dreary day, but we will get into some breaks overnight. However, you WILL want the umbrella for Thursday, too.
The front is pesky, and rain will linger not only much of Thursday, but at least through the first half of Friday too. Total rainfall is expected to be wide ranging. Less than .5 inches for the Hudson Valley but closer to 2 inches in Ocean County, New Jersey.
The big difference from today, will be the falling temps and wind by Thursday afternoon. Temps will peak early Thursday morning (mid 60s around 6 a.m.) and fall to the lower 50s by early afternoon!
Temps will continue to fall into the 40s by Friday morning. Again, keep the umbrellas handy!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Cuomo Orders New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases In New York Climb
- ‘The Kids Were Freezing’: NYC Public School Teachers Instructed To Keep Windows Open To Comply With COVID Guidelines Even As Temperatures Drop
- Caught On Video: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shoots Carjacking Suspect In Brooklyn
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.