NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New Yorkers need to follow COVID-19 guidelines or the city may see a second wave.
The mayor said the latest numbers show 817 cases and 94 patients admitted to hospitals.
The latest NYC COVID-19 numbers for Veterans Day.
A second wave is knocking at the door. pic.twitter.com/4Vbuvf17Fs
— Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) November 11, 2020
MORE: NYC Officials Urge People Not To Travel For Thanksgiving As De Blasio Says City Is Seeing Worrisome COVID Increase
The city’s infection rate in a seven-day average is roughy 2.5%.
If that average reaches 3%, de Blasio says public schools could be forced to go all-remote.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Family: Upstate Woman Missing A Week After Going Bowling In Queens
- Aggressive Effort To Curb COVID-19 infection Rates Begins On Staten Island; N.J. Restrictions Looming
- NYC Sees Long Lines At Some COVID Testing Sites As Cases Keep Climbing
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.