NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New Yorkers need to follow COVID-19 guidelines or the city may see a second wave.

The mayor said the latest numbers show 817 cases and 94 patients admitted to hospitals.

The city’s infection rate in a seven-day average is roughy 2.5%.

If that average reaches 3%, de Blasio says public schools could be forced to go all-remote.

