NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD officer shot a carjacking suspect early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

Police said the officer was leaving work, and it’s unclear if he was targeted.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Foster Avenue and East 88th Street in Canarsie.

Police said the suspect approached the officer’s vehicle and tapped on the window with a gun.

The officer drove away, then pulled over and got out.

Police said that’s when the suspect opened fire, and the officer returned shots, hitting the suspect in the chest.

WATCH as @NYPDDetectives provides a preliminary update into this morning's police involved shooting with an armed subject in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/IEXl65pzmT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 11, 2020

The officer was expected to be OK, but the suspect was taken to Brookdale Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered two guns and a knife from the suspect. His name has not been released.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.