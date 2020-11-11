Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pope Francis is vowing to put an end to sexual abuse in the Catholic church.
The Pontiff spoke Wednesday following Tuesday’s release of a scathing report detailing the Vatican’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
McCarrick was Bishop of Metuchen, Archbishop of Newark and Cardinal of Washington, D.C., until he was defrocked.
Wednesday, Pope Francis renewed his commitment of the church to “uproot this evil.”
