NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD needs help finding a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from the Upper West Side.
Police say Stephon Hudson’s family last saw him around 6 a.m. Wednesday in their home on 91st Street near Columbus Avenue.
His family says he’s non-verbal and has autism.
Stephon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black sweatpants and carrying a green backpack.
Police say he was last spotted walking north on Central Park West near 100th Street.
Anyone who sees Stephon or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
