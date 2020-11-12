HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont says hospitalizations have doubled in the past two weeks.
The positivity rate is now at 4.8%.
The governor also said there are about 100 cities and towns categorized under a red alert. That’s about 80% of the state.
“I’m afraid that Bridgeport is probably the area that’s being hardest hit right now in terms of the infection rate. This is why we’re using our protocols on a statewide basis. It’s a statewide issue, and we’re working closely with our neighbors,” Lamont said.
The state reported 10 deaths Thursday.
