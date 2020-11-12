CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Ned Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont says hospitalizations have doubled in the past two weeks.

The positivity rate is now at 4.8%.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor also said there are about 100 cities and towns categorized under a red alert. That’s about 80% of the state.

“I’m afraid that Bridgeport is probably the area that’s being hardest hit right now in terms of the infection rate. This is why we’re using our protocols on a statewide basis. It’s a statewide issue, and we’re working closely with our neighbors,” Lamont said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The state reported 10 deaths Thursday.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply