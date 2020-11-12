NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down two teens they say beat up a man in Manhattan.

The attack happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 near Henry and Pike streets.

Police said the suspects approached the victim and started punching him in the face.

When the man turned around to confront his attackers, they suddenly took off.

Police said the suspects came back — one hit the victim with a toy stroller, and the other with a curtain rod.

When the man put his bag down to defend himself, the suspects allegedly stole the bag and ran away.

The victim was treated on the scene for bruising to his face and cuts on his knuckles.

Police believe the suspects are between 15 and 19 years old. One was last seen wearing a mask, dark colored coat with a hood that had white fur lining, black pants, a dark colored baseball cap and multi-colored sneakers. The other wore a mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

