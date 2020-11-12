NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -Incumbent Democrat Max Rose has conceded to Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in the swing district of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.

Rose announced his concession Thursday on Twitter.

“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5% margin, it is now clear to me that we will fall short of 50.1%. I have called to congratulation [Nicole Malliotakis] on her win and concede the #NY11 race,” Rose wrote on Twitter.

“Representing #NY11 has been the honor of my life. On behalf of Leigh, Miles and myself: thank you for this privilege. I love Staten Island and Brooklyn. This is our home. No matter the challenges we face, I will be fighting with you.

In a statement, Malliotakis said:

This afternoon I received a telephone call from Congressman Max Rose conceding the election. I am currently in Washington, D.C., joining new members of both parties for orientation. I want to thank everyone who made this hard-fought victory a reality. I also want all constituents of the 11th Congressional District to know that I will continue my fight for safe streets, to rein in taxes, rebuild our economy and to preserve the American Dream against the crawl of socialism for future generations. Just like we recovered and rebuilt following Hurricane Sandy, we will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and make Staten Island and Brooklyn safer, stronger and more resilient. Rest assured I will be a fighter for the principles I espoused on the campaign trail and the issues that benefit my constituents.

During the campaign, both camps were criticized for spending more time flinging insults than focusing on the issues.

Rose, an army veteran, is only the second Democrat to represent the 11th congressional district in three decades.

Malliotakis, who lost in her bid to unseat Mayor Bill de Blasio last election but carried Staten Island, has served in the state legislature since 2010.

