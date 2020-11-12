NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey and Connecticut are among the states that have reached an agreement to suspend interstate youth hockey among public and private schools through at least the end of the year.

The decision comes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined the governors of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont in releasing a statement that said in part:

“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the governors said, adding, “As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.”

Competition will be suspended effective Saturday “through at minimum” Dec. 31.

The order will not impact college, professional, or U.S. National Team activities.

