Rain/showers will linger through the midday hours today with just a chance of light rain or sprinkles this afternoon. Temps will be in the 60s early this morning then fall through the 50s the remainder of the day.
A little light rain or even some sprinkles can’t be ruled out early this evening. Otherwise, it will be pretty dry tonight with the next round of light rain holding off until the overnight/daybreak hours. Temps will fall into the 40s across the area with some 30s N&W.
Light rain lingers through the midday/early afternoon hours tomorrow with dry conditions and breaks of sun the remainder of the day. As for temps, they’ll be near normal with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday looks great, but it will be a little chilly out there. Expect highs in the low 50s.