NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD officer was confronted by a suspected gunman, leading to a shootout in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows how the violent attack went down.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, police still had part of Foster Avenue blocked off Wednesday afternoon as they investigate. They’ve been at it since 2 a.m., when the shooting happened.

Wads of money and boots sit next to evidence cones in the middle of Foster Avenue and East 87th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn. At the center of the investigation is a white Mercedes that police say an off-duty cop was driving home from work early Wednesday morning when a 26-year-old man tried to steal it.

WATCH as @NYPDDetectives provides a preliminary update into this morning's police involved shooting with an armed subject in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/IEXl65pzmT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 11, 2020

“At which time our subject, who was carrying a firearm, tapped on the member of service’s driver side window,” said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison. “Our member of service tried to pull off to get into a safer position.”

That’s when video surveillance shows the near-deadly encounter between the cop and the suspect. Video shows the officer get out of the car to confront the attempted robber, who pulls out a gun. When the officer gets back into the car, the suspect fires a shot into the vehicle, but misses the cop.

“Our service member then pulled out his firearm, shooting several times at our perpetrator, striking him in the chest,” Harrison said.

The suspect fell to the ground, and it appears he tries to reach for his gun again, but the police officer takes it from him, and puts up his hands when other authorities arrive to the scene.

Police say the suspect was heavily armed. They recovered two firearms and a knife.

Neighbors condemned the suspect’s actions.

“It’s unnecessary, exactly,” said Carlos Rosa.

“And the worst thing, you carjack a police officer,” said David Pharel.

Some say the attempt shows just how desperate people can get.

“It is brazen, it’s what we are living in today,” said Ciara Smith. “I think people are just in a bad time right now and taking drastic measures.”

Police say the suspect is still in serious condition in the hospital, suffering life-threatening injuries.

As for the police officer, he only has minor injuries,, some ringing in the ear.

