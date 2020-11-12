Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Paterson is taking precautions after he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus.
Mayor Andre Sayegh says he’s not showing symptoms and took a rapid COVID test Thursday morning, which was negative.
Out of an abundance of caution, he says he will work from home through the weekend.
Sayegh tested positive for COVID-19 back in April.
MORE — Coronavirus Update: Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh Tests Positive
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is also quarantining at home after being exposed to the coronavirus.
He came in contact with a staff member on Monday who tested positive.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Study: Simple Temperature Checks And Question Screening Not Very Effective Catching COVID-19 Spreaders
- Cuomo Orders New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases In New York Climb
- Mayor De Blasio Says If City COVID-19 Positivity Rate Goes Above 3% Schools Will Close The Next Day
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.