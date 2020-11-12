CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Paterson is taking precautions after he was exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says he’s not showing symptoms and took a rapid COVID test Thursday morning, which was negative.

Out of an abundance of caution, he says he will work from home through the weekend.

Sayegh tested positive for COVID-19 back in April.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is also quarantining at home after being exposed to the coronavirus.

He came in contact with a staff member on Monday who tested positive.

