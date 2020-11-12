CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, Port Chester

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The village of Port Chester is now designated as a COVID-19 orange zone, which means more restrictions and more testing.

The Westchester County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get tested.

They’re offering free coronavirus testing at Open Door Port Chester through the weekend.

For more information, visit portchesterny.com.

High-risk non-essential businesses are closed and all schools will be remote only.

