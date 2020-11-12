PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The village of Port Chester is now designated as a COVID-19 orange zone, which means more restrictions and more testing.
The Westchester County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get tested.
New York State is adding new focus zones and modifying others in order to reflect updated COVID numbers.
In Port Chester, there is a new Orange Zone.
Staten Island and Tioga County each have a new Yellow Zone.
They’re offering free coronavirus testing at Open Door Port Chester through the weekend.
For more information, visit portchesterny.com.
High-risk non-essential businesses are closed and all schools will be remote only.
