NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and two others are injured following a triple-shooting overnight in Laurelton, Queens.
Police said the victims were sitting in a car on 235th Street near 128th Avenue, when a suspect walked up and opened fire around 1:30 a.m.
The 25-year-old driver was killed. The other men were hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said they found a gun at the scene.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
