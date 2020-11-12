CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Laurelton, Local TV, New York, nyc gun violence, nyc shootings, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and two others are injured following a triple-shooting overnight in Laurelton, Queens.

Police said the victims were sitting in a car on 235th Street near 128th Avenue, when a suspect walked up and opened fire around 1:30 a.m.

MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City

The 25-year-old driver was killed. The other men were hospitalized in stable condition. 

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply