NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rockefeller Center is one step closer to getting its iconic tree.
This season’s tree was cut down Thursday in Oneonta.
The 75-foot Norway Spruce weighs 11 tons.
It will be lit on Dec. 2, but there will be no public access to this year’s lighting ceremony.
