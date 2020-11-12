CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rockefeller Center is one step closer to getting its iconic tree.

This season’s tree was cut down Thursday in Oneonta.

A tree in Upstate New York is getting ready for the world stage. (Credit: Rockefeller Center)

The 75-foot Norway Spruce weighs 11 tons.

It will be lit on Dec. 2, but there will be no public access to this year’s lighting ceremony.

