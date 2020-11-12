CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old boy who went missing from the Upper West Side has been found, his family said Thursday.

Stephon Hudson disappeared around 6 a.m. Wednesday in their home on 91st Street near Columbus Avenue.

(credit: Family Handout)

His family says he’s non-verbal and has autism.

On Thursday morning, his family said the 5’4″, 100 pound boy was found and is “great.”

