NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday in Mott Haven.

Police said the 71-year-old victim was found unconcious in the roadway with head trauma.

He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name or a description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

